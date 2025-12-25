Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 27,280 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $4,523,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000.

Shares of BATS KJUL opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

