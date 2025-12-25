Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 640.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 212.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $251.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $751.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.03 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,200. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

