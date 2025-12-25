Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

