Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,660 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.