Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January $EJAN

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $243,000. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 130.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $101.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

