Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 713,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 42.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,577,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $396,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,058,177.30. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,482.20. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,508. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash stock opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.53. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

FirstCash declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

