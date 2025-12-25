Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 19,953 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,071,000 after buying an additional 911,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,927,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,252,000 after acquiring an additional 304,596 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 276,583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,021,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 264,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 348,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229,867 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

