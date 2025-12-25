Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $417.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $432.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $475.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.