Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,601,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,347,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,011,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $154,782,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Trending Headlines about Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company sales/community activity: Toll announced the grand opening of The Cove amenity center at Regency at Waterset (Apollo Beach, FL), and marketed “final opportunity” homes at The Brix at The Packing District (Orlando). These product launches/supporting amenities can help preserve demand and gross margin capture in local markets. Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening The Brix final opportunity

Company sales/community activity: Toll announced the grand opening of The Cove amenity center at Regency at Waterset (Apollo Beach, FL), and marketed “final opportunity” homes at The Brix at The Packing District (Orlando). These product launches/supporting amenities can help preserve demand and gross margin capture in local markets. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and bearish rating from Zacks: Zacks Research sharply revised down EPS forecasts across multiple quarters (Q1–Q4 2026–27 and FY2027) and now carries a “Strong Sell” on TOL. Examples: Q4 2027 cut to $4.60 from $4.77, Q3 2027 to $3.82 from $3.90, Q2 2027 to $3.46 from $3.54, and FY2027 to $13.97 from $14.38. These downgrades signal reduced near-term earnings visibility and create downward pressure on the stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.9%

TOL opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $149.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

