Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO is Financial Council LLC’s Largest Position

Financial Council LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,401,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $47,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 227.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 83,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,844 shares in the last quarter.

CGGO stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

