Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Anterix Inc. $ATEX

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 299.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Anterix by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Anterix by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Anterix by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anterix from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $138,303.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,621.62. This trade represents a 32.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Lang bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,067.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,498.60. This represents a 16.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 45.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Anterix had a net margin of 1,614.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

