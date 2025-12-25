Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.37%.The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

