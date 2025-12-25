Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January $XBJA

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

