Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Aaron’s by 26.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Aaron’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 40.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.74. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

