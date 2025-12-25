Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

