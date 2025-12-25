Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,261 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 220.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,232.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

