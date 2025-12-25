Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 617.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 672,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 160,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.