Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 617.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 672,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 160,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.
The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.