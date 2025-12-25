Jeremy Allaire Sells 7,055 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 7,055 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $635,443.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,466.19. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeremy Allaire also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 22nd, Jeremy Allaire sold 758 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $68,273.06.
- On Friday, December 12th, Jeremy Allaire sold 758 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $68,257.90.
- On Friday, December 12th, Jeremy Allaire sold 7,055 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $635,302.75.
Circle Internet Group Price Performance
NYSE:CRCL opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Baird R W upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,397,000.
Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stacks integration expands USDC utility by connecting Stacks to Circle’s xReserve, opening on?ramps for USDC?backed stablecoins into Bitcoin?layer ecosystems — a product win that supports longer?term demand for Circle’s payments and reserve services. Stacks Now Connected to Circle xReserve
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwinds: coverage notes 2025 gains in crypto and the prospect of lower interest rates in 2026 that could boost retail and institutional appetite for crypto assets and stablecoin/payment infrastructure businesses like Circle. Crypto Won In 2025—But Bitcoin Fell
- Positive Sentiment: Short?term buying interest flagged by intraday bulletin boards/reports showing moderately bullish activity and episodic upticks, which can support rebounds despite broader selling pressure. Moderately bullish activity in Circle
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation review and analyst mix — recent writeups reassessing CRCL’s short?term rebound and MarketBeat/Yahoo summaries show a consensus “Hold” from many brokerages and a wide range of price targets, which keeps upside expectations tempered until clearer catalysts arrive. Reassessing Valuation After a Recent Short-Term Share Price Rebound
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Jeremy Allaire, director/executive Nikhil Chandhok and President Heath Tarbert reported sales on Dec. 22 (multiple filings show several thousand shares sold at ~\$90), increasing perceived near?term supply and prompting investor concern. Insider trades summary Allaire SEC Filing Chandhok SEC Filing Tarbert SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment indicators show mixed/negative tone in places (reports of mixed options flow and a notable intraday decline), which can amplify downside when combined with insider sales and neutral analyst stance. Mixed options sentiment
About Circle Internet Group
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
