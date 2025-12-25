Jeremy Allaire Sells 7,055 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 7,055 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $635,443.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,466.19. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Allaire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Monday, December 22nd, Jeremy Allaire sold 758 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $68,273.06.

On Friday, December 12th, Jeremy Allaire sold 758 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $68,257.90.

On Friday, December 12th, Jeremy Allaire sold 7,055 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $635,302.75.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

NYSE:CRCL opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Baird R W upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,397,000.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.