Ajay Singh Sells 7,178 Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.26.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

