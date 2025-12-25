Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $363,837.40 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,605 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $363,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,136.72. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $346,143.93.

On Monday, October 27th, Margaret Tooth sold 8,884 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $388,497.32.

On Thursday, September 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 8,961 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $375,286.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). Trupanion had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trupanion by 277.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 66.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $5,695,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 261,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 123,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

