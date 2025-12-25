Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,298 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KORP. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,821,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,118,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 157,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KORP opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

