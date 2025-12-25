James Budge Sells 10,491 Shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) CFO James Budge sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $507,869.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 441,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,357,233.34. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Budge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, James Budge sold 44,589 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,116,639.83.

Hinge Health Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE HNGE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29.

Hinge Health ( NYSE:HNGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hinge Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HNGE shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hinge Health by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

