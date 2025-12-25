Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $971,000 in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 110.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $93.63 on Thursday. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 27.0%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.74 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

