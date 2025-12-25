W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,921,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6,503.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,561,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,174,000 after buying an additional 2,601,230 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,583,000 after buying an additional 625,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,873 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Insider Activity at W.R. Berkley

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 204,350 shares of W.R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,177,803.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,805,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,155,978.44. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 610,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,548,323. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

Featured Articles

