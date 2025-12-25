Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR):

12/22/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Lamar Advertising was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

