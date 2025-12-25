Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR):
- 12/22/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Lamar Advertising was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/15/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2025 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.54%.
In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.
