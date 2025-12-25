Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $78.27 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $309.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

