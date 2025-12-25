Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Dutch Bros makes up about 1.7% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 967,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,266,000 after purchasing an additional 121,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 25.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,588,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,631,000 after purchasing an additional 324,936 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

