Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $574,000 in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation $PTMN

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a Business Development Company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Since its formation in 2015, the firm has focused on providing customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, including senior secured loans, unitranche instruments, mezzanine debt and select equity co?investments. Its flexible approach allows Portman Ridge to structure transactions that address a range of sponsor-backed and privately negotiated financing needs.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of industry sectors such as healthcare, business services, consumer goods and industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.