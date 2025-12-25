FLP Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,865 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

FLP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of FLP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FLP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,312,000. American National Bank of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.