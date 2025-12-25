9,056 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,337 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,645.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 678,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,413,000 after buying an additional 597,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,398,000 after buying an additional 588,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.