Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Envision Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.