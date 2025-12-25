Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $714,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.