Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1,239.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.48.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Services business emerging as a key growth engine — expanding, higher?margin services revenues (beyond pure transaction fees) improve revenue diversification and resilience, supporting long?term margin and multiple expansion.

Strong holiday spending per Mastercard SpendingPulse — U.S. retail sales (ex-auto) rose ~3.9% YoY (Nov 1–Dec 21), signaling higher transaction volumes and merchant activity that support network revenue and processed volumes.

Industry confirmation of resilient holiday demand — Visa and Mastercard reported roughly 4% growth in U.S. holiday retail sales, reinforcing expectations for higher TPV and interchange revenue for card networks.

Product expansion — launch of "Merchant Cloud" targets digital commerce infrastructure and merchant solutions, which can drive recurring fees, deepen merchant relationships and capture more processing volume.

Regional growth tailwinds — Mastercard projects the Middle East & Africa to outperform global growth in 2026, pointing to meaningful pickup in new markets and cross?border volume opportunity.

Proactive cybersecurity posture — communications on neutralizing cyber risk reduce operational and reputational risk, supporting transaction continuity and regulatory confidence.

Consumer behavior insights — the "consumer shopper snapshot" highlights shifting value and category trends useful for strategy but not an immediate revenue driver.

Options and investor positioning — elevated options activity shows market interest and positioning around MA but is not a fundamental change to operations.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5%

MA stock opened at $579.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $520.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

