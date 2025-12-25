Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Stock Holdings Increased by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

