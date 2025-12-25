Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 576,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.