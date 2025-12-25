Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 81.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,079 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 966,667 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 898,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 244,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

ACHV opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.78.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company's mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

