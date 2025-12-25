Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
ACHV opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.78.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.
Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.
