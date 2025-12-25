Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Sells $1,284,206.56 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 47,528 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,284,206.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,090.50. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 22,970,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 5,710,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 184.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,879,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 851.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 988,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 169.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,326,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 833,994 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 130.0% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 target price on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zymeworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a focus on the discovery, development and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics. Founded in 2003, the company applies proprietary protein engineering platforms to create novel antibody and protein-based therapies targeting oncology and other serious diseases. Zymeworks is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZYME.

The company’s core technology platforms include Azymetric®, which enables the design of bispecific antibodies capable of engaging two distinct targets simultaneously, and the EFECT™ platform for fine-tuning antibody-drug conjugate properties.

