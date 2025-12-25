Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $767,600.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $767,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,600. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $766,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Marshall Urist sold 23,334 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $913,526.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Marshall Urist sold 18,242 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $714,174.30.

On Monday, December 1st, Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $931,686.69.

On Monday, December 1st, Marshall Urist sold 18,242 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $727,855.80.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The company had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,212,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $181,388,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,924,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,481,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,557,000 after buying an additional 2,185,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,235,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 1,768,702 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

