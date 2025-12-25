Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $34.78

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.7778.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOK. Chardan Capital raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,662 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $114,767.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,469.32. The trade was a 15.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $128,409.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,904.68. This represents a 25.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,957. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STOK opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

