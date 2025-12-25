Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $117.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Compass Point set a $121.00 price objective on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $110.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

