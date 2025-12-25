Insider Selling: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,262,654.82 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 78,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $2,262,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Mente sold 63,045 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $1,870,545.15.

On Thursday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $2,512,694.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 41,563 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,081,469.26.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $3,041,020.08.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 23,152 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $600,562.88.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group



Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

