Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells $10,638,337.50 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $10,638,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,974,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,296,364.17. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $64.10 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

