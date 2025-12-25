Insider Buying: Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Director Acquires $74,999,974.00 in Stock

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Mills purchased 2,586,206 shares of Medline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,586,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,999,974. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medline Stock Performance

MDLN stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Medline has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Medline Company Profile

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

