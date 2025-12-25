Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 112.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Enbridge from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

