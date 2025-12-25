Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Receives $67.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,480.98. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

