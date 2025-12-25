Innovative Solutions and Support Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) executives highlighted sharp year-over-year growth in fiscal 2025 and outlined product and operational initiatives aimed at supporting the company’s longer-term revenue and margin targets during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

Fiscal Q4 and full-year performance

CEO Shahram Askarpour said fiscal 2025 was a “transformational year,” noting the company rebranded as Innovative Aerosystems in October to reflect a strategic emphasis on engineering, manufacturing, and supplying advanced avionics solutions across commercial, business, and military aviation markets.

For the fourth quarter, management reported revenue increased 45% year-over-year to about $22 million. The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $7.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million, up 71% from the prior year.

For the full year, the company reported revenue of $84 million, up nearly 80% from the prior year, with net income of $15.6 million ($0.88 per diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA was $25 million, up just over 80% year-over-year. Askarpour said results came despite investments to support future growth, including engineering headcount expansion, sales organization enhancements, infrastructure and systems for defense customers, and the integration of F-16 platform production into an external facility.

Revenue mix, margins, and an employee retention credit benefit

CFO Jeff DiGiovanni said fourth-quarter net revenues were $22.2 million, with growth driven by increased volumes in air transport and business aviation. Product sales were $14.3 million, up from $9.8 million a year earlier, which he attributed primarily to strong air transport demand. Service revenue was $7.9 million, driven largely by customer service sales from Honeywell product lines, including roughly $300,000 tied to the F-16 program, plus a $1.3 million increase in non-recurring engineering services.

Gross profit rose to $14.1 million from $8.5 million, and gross margin expanded to 63.2% from 55.4%, which management linked to higher revenue and a more favorable mix, including high-margin air transport sales. DiGiovanni cautioned that the company still expects gross margins in the “mid-40% range” over time based on expected revenue mix, and said Honeywell product line integration should reduce the volatility seen in 2025. He also noted military sales typically carry lower gross margins than commercial contracts, but said they generally require minimal operating expense, producing incremental EBITDA contribution.

Operating expense was $5.8 million, up from $4.2 million, reflecting growth investments including additional headcount and engineering, sales, and services spending.

DiGiovanni also called out a $1.8 million gross benefit recognized in the quarter tied to the Employee Retention Tax Credit, describing it as a one-time benefit recorded after eligibility was confirmed.

F-16 transition and military program momentum

Management discussed the previously anticipated pause in F-16 production related to moving the program into the company’s Exton facility. DiGiovanni said F-16 production began to ramp back up during December and is expected to return to normal production levels in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Askarpour said the company completed required recertifications and resumed full-scale production of the Digital Flight Control Computer earlier in the month, with recertification and the resumption of production for the improved Programmable Display Generator planned for the next month. He said the company has a “strong backlog of demand” for new F-16 products and expects growth potential over the long run. Management also said it plans to begin insourcing F-16 subassemblies during 2026 and expects margins to improve as duplicative migration costs incurred in 2025 roll off.

In Q&A, executives said fourth-quarter military momentum was not limited to the F-16 platform. They cited work on the C-130 and other Boeing-related programs; management estimated roughly $2 million of fourth-quarter revenue related to C-130 and Boeing military platforms, while F-16 revenue was described as nominal during the quarter aside from the approximately $300,000 in service revenue.

New products, facility expansion, liquidity, and outlook

On product development, Askarpour said the company plans to advance autonomous flight efforts in the business jet market with its next-generation UMS-2 platform, designed to enable cockpit AI integration and increased automation. He said test flights on the Pilatus PC-24 have been completed and the company expects to deliver the new version to Pilatus in June 2026.

Askarpour also discussed the company’s Liberty Flight Deck, described as a customizable design intended to fit a wide range of aircraft types. The company unveiled it at the NBAA show in October and said customer feedback was positive. Management said it plans to continue certification activities with a goal of first certification in 2027. During Q&A, management emphasized the platform’s customization, saying customers responded favorably to receiving “what they want, not what we have,” and that the company demonstrated it can tailor solutions without significant non-recurring engineering requirements. Executives said the company signed a memorandum of agreement with a new customer and is negotiating details, and that it is also in negotiations with “two or three” additional interested customers.

Operationally, management said it completed integration of a NetSuite ERP system and made infrastructure investments intended to support future operating leverage. The company also said it tripled production capacity at its external facility in 2025 and is not expecting major changes in capital expenditures in fiscal 2026 now that expansion spending is complete.

On capital allocation and liquidity, Askarpour highlighted a new five-year, $100 million committed credit agreement led by JPMorgan Chase, which increased liquidity versus the prior $35 million facility and includes an accordion feature to request up to $25 million in additional commitments under certain conditions. DiGiovanni said fiscal 2025 operating cash flow was $13.3 million, capex was $6.5 million (primarily tied to the Exton facility expansion), and free cash flow was $6.8 million. At September 30, 2025, the company had total debt of $24.4 million and cash of $2.7 million (net debt $21.7 million), with total cash and credit availability of about $77.7 million and leverage of 0.9x.

For fiscal 2026 cadence, DiGiovanni said the company expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $18 million to $20 million and to “build steadily” as the year progresses. He also noted fiscal 2025 results benefited from pulled-forward F-16 production and certain F-16 service revenues that are not expected to repeat in fiscal 2026. Excluding those items, management estimated high single-digit organic revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and said that level is a reasonable normalized organic run-rate over time, though fiscal 2026 organic growth is expected to be more modest due to the prior-year pull-forward.

Management reiterated a longer-term framework targeting $250 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins of 25% to 30%, with the revenue target premised on high single-digit organic growth supplemented by disciplined acquisitions.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

