Currys H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Currys (LON:CURY) executives told investors the retailer delivered a “strong” first half marked by higher sales, profit growth, improved free cash flow, and continued shareholder returns, despite what management described as ongoing U.K. government cost headwinds and a muted consumer environment. Group Chief Executive Officer Alex Baldock and Chief Financial Officer Bruce Marsh said performance strengthened in both the U.K. & Ireland and the Nordics, supported by what they characterized as consistent execution against the company’s strategy.

Group results: revenue, profit, cash, and shareholder returns

Marsh said group revenue for the first half was GBP 4.2 billion, up 8% year-over-year (and up 4% on a like-for-like basis). Adjusted EBIT rose 32% to GBP 54 million, with adjusted EPS of GBP 0.016.

U.K. & Ireland: sales growth, services momentum, and cost headwinds

Free cash flow increasedto, helping the company finish the period with. Marsh also citedof shareholder returns in the half, consisting ofand

In the U.K., Marsh reported revenue rose 6%, with like-for-like growth of 4%. Recurring services revenue increased 11%, driven by iD Mobile. However, U.K. adjusted EBIT fell by GBP 4 million, which he attributed to “government-imposed inflationary headwinds,” partially offset by volume and cost savings. Adjusted EBIT margin declined 20 basis points to 0.8%.

Marsh said the U.K. gross margin rate was down 40 basis points, which he attributed entirely to higher colleague costs across the supply chain and service operations, while underlying gross margin performance in the half was positive. Operating expenses were described as favorable by 20 basis points in the EBIT margin “waterfall,” though the operating expense-to-sales ratio increased by 20 basis points amid cost increases and increased marketing in iD Mobile and B2B, more than offset by operational leverage and cost savings.

Baldock added context on trading conditions, stating the U.K. technology market declined 1.2% in the first half, while Currys’ U.K. & Ireland business grew and gained share. He cited “healthy share gains of 60 basis points” and said the business is planning cautiously, not assuming any improvement in consumer confidence. Baldock pointed to GfK consumer confidence moving from -17 in October to -19 in November.

Management highlighted strategic growth areas in the U.K.:

B2B : Baldock said U.K. & Ireland B2B sales grew 16% in the first half, with a stated aim to double the business within three years.

: Baldock said U.K. & Ireland B2B sales grew in the first half, with a stated aim to double the business within three years. New categories : Baldock said new categories grew 35% , with health and beauty up 69% within that.

: Baldock said new categories grew , with up within that. Services and solutions : He said recurring revenues increased by 160 basis points to over 30% of sales and that credit adoption rose to over 23% , up 160 basis points .

: He said recurring revenues increased by to and that credit adoption rose to , up . iD Mobile: Subscriber numbers rose 21% to 2.4 million, with Baldock saying the company expects to exceed its full-year 2.5 million subscriber target.

Nordics: profit nearly doubles as market recovers

In the Nordics, Marsh said reported revenue rose 11% year-over-year, or 7% on a constant currency basis, with like-for-like growth of 4%. Recurring services revenue rose 4% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBIT “almost doubled” to GBP 35 million, and adjusted EBIT margin improved by 90 basis points to 2%.

Operating cash flow increased to GBP 43 million, and segmental free cash flow improved by GBP 44 million, despite the company doubling CapEx spend in the region. Marsh said the entire margin improvement came from operational leverage, while gross margins were flat as the business maintained “profit-focused discipline” and avoided less profitable sales.

Baldock said Nordics market share declined by 60 basis points in the first half, concentrated particularly in Finland, but argued the company would not chase unprofitable sales through aggressive promotions or store openings. He said management expects market share to stabilize in the second half.

He also highlighted growth in specific Nordic areas, including B2B up 12% and Epoq kitchens up 30%, calling kitchens a useful indicator of rising consumer confidence in the region.

Cash flow, balance sheet, and updated guidance items

At the group level, Marsh said operating cash was GBP 76 million, up GBP 15 million, supported by higher profits and working capital inflow. Capital expenditure increased to GBP 31 million as Currys invested in stores and IT, while maintaining what he described as tight spending control. Exceptional items doubled to GBP 20 million, relating to restructuring and property costs. Working capital was an inflow of GBP 68.5 million, which Marsh linked to volume, “negative payday stock,” and tight control.

Marsh said the balance sheet has improved by over GBP 900 million over six years and the group ended the half with no gearing. The pension deficit fell to GBP 16 million. He also said Currys made an GBP 82 million pension contribution in the first half—the final payment under the old arrangement before an actuarial review—and said there will be no further pension payments in the second half.

On capital allocation, management reiterated priorities including maintaining a prudent balance sheet (with year-end net cash expected to be at least GBP 100 million), investing for growth, and returning surplus cash via dividends and buybacks. The company declared an interim dividend of GBP 0.75 and said it would resume the remaining portion of its GBP 50 million buyback after the close period ends on January 21.

For updated guidance items, Marsh said:

Total interest expense is expected to be GBP 60 million to GBP 65 million .

is expected to be . Full-year CapEx is expected to be GBP 90 million (down from prior guidance of GBP 95 million).

is expected to be (down from prior guidance of GBP 95 million). Exceptional cash outflows are expected to be around GBP 40 million (up from prior guidance of GBP 30 million), which management linked to dual-running costs from a delayed IT project.

Baldock said Currys paused completion of its IT cloud migration in October to protect peak trading, noting the migration of on-premises data centers to Microsoft Azure is about 90% complete and is expected to yield “double-digit millions” in mature annual cost benefits, but the delay into 2026 will create temporary dual-running costs reflected in exceptionals.

Management said trading since the half-year end has been consistent with board expectations and reiterated expectations that full-year profit and cash flow will grow, with a fuller peak trading update planned for January 21.

