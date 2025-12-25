Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TARA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

TARA opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $285.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,752,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 472,315 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,200 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 397,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

