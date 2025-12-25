Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$134.43 Average PT from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$134.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$166.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.02. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$79.88 and a 52 week high of C$170.16. The stock has a market cap of C$75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$663.15 million for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

