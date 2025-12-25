Brokerages Set Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price at $56.35

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZLAB

Zai Lab Price Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 219.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 32.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.